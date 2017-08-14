Jaguars' Dante Fowler striving to be teddy bear, monster

FILE- In this July 28, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., arrives at practice during NFL football training camp in Jacksonville, Fla. Fowler is determined to alter his image and change his reputation. Fowler was arrested twice in 17 months, including once in July. “From now on, when people say my name, I want them to talk about a soft-hearted, good guy,” he said. “A teddy bear off the field but a monster on the field. I don’t need to be doing the monstrous stuff off the field.” John Raoux, File AP Photo