Donaldson homers, Tepesch wins as Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press

August 14, 2017 7:20 PM

TORONTO

Josh Donaldson homered for the second consecutive game, Nick Tepesch won for the first time in almost three years and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Monday night.

The last-place Blue Jays have won 10 of 14 at home.

Wilson Ramos homered to provide the only run for the offense-starved Rays, who lost their fourth straight. Tampa Bay arrived in Toronto on the heels of a 2-7 homestand in which they totaled 11 runs and were shut out five times during an eight-game span.

Tepesch (1-2) had not won since Sept. 16, 2014, when he beat Oakland while pitching for Texas. The right-hander allowed one run and four hits, giving way to Aaron Loup after the first two batters reached safely in the seventh inning.

