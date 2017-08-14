Swearinger's extra point brings Redskins camp to an end

FILE - This Aug. 1, 2017 file photo shows Washington Redskins free safety D.J. Swearinger 36) stretching during practice at the Washington Redskins NFL training camp in Richmond, Va. The Redskins are hoping Swearinger is the answer at their free safety position. The team signed the 25 year old in the offseason and also gained a very vocal leader. Swearinger celebrates each defensive stand the defense makes, even in practice, and says he views it as his job to keep energy levels high.