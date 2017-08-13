Toronto Blue Jays Josh Donaldson crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
Toronto Blue Jays Josh Donaldson crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Fred Thornhill
Toronto Blue Jays Josh Donaldson crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. The Canadian Press via AP Fred Thornhill

Sports

Happ wins 3rd straight, Jays hit 3 HRs, beat Pirates 7-1

By IAN HARRISON Associated Press

August 13, 2017 1:12 PM

TORONTO

J.A. Happ pitched six innings to win his third straight start, Josh Donaldson hit a two-run home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-1 Sunday.

Justin Smoak and Darwin Barney added solo homers for the Blue Jays, who have won nine of 13 at home.

Happ (6-8) allowed one run and four hits, walked three and struck out eight, improving to 3-0 with a 1.45 ERA in August.

Josh Harrison, Andrew McCutchen and David Freese hit consecutive singles off Happ in a shaky first, but the former Pirate allowed just two base runners over the next four innings.

The Blue Jays scored five runs off Pittsburgh right-hander Chad Kuhl (5-8) in a bat-around first inning. Jose Bautista drew a leadoff walk and scored when Donaldson blasted a homer off the facing of the third deck in left. Measured at 452 feet, it was Donaldson's longest homer of the season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener 1:51

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener
Giants fans have message for Dodgers 1:31

Giants fans have message for Dodgers
Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 2:01

Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend

View More Video