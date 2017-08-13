France's Yohann Diniz competes in the 50-kilometer race walk during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
France's Yohann Diniz competes in the 50-kilometer race walk during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Martin Meissner AP Photo
France's Yohann Diniz competes in the 50-kilometer race walk during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. Martin Meissner AP Photo

Sports

The Latest: Henriques sets world record in women's 50K walk

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 4:23 AM

LONDON

The Latest from the world championships (all times local):

___

12:10 p.m.

Ines Henriques of Portugal set a world record while winning the first women's 50-kilometer walk at the world championships.

Henriques bettered her own record by winning in 4 hours, 5 minutes, 56 seconds on the two-kilometer loop in central London. She set the previous record of 4:08:26 earlier this year.

Yin Hang was second in 4:08:58, followed by Chinese teammate Yang Shuqing in 4:20:49.

___

11:40 p.m.

Yohann Diniz of France won the men's 50-kilometer walk at the world championships.

The three-time European champion won in 3 hours, 33 minutes, 12 seconds on the two-kilometer loop in central London. At 39, Diniz is the oldest man to win a gold medal at the world championships.

The Frenchman's time was the second fastest in history. Diniz also set the world record of 3:32:33 in 2014.

Hirooki Arai was second in 3:41:17, two seconds ahead of Japanese teammate Kai Kobayashi in third.

___

10:35 a.m.

The walks set the pace for a furious final day at the world championships with 11 finals and a final tribute to Usain Bolt.

Under clear skies near Buckingham Palace, the men and women walkers both had their 20- and 50-kilometer races before the action was to return to the Olympic Stadium in the evening.

The United States was expected to add more to its medal haul with the 4x400-meter relays, where Allyson Felix is favored to win a 16th world championship medal.

Other finals are in the women's 800, 5,000 and discus, and the men's high jump and 1,500.

