Finland's Veli-Matti Partanen, Norway's Havard Haukenes, Ecuador's Andres Chocho and Japan's Hirooki Arai, from right, pass by Buckingham Palace as they compete in the men's 50-kilometer race walk during the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017.
Sports

The walks set off a furious last day at world championships

The Associated Press

August 13, 2017 2:36 AM

LONDON

The walks set the pace for a furious final day at the world championships with 11 finals and a final tribute to Usain Bolt.

Under clear skies near Buckingham Palace, the men and women walkers both had their 20- and 50-kilometer races before the action was to return to the Olympic Stadium in the evening.

The United States was expected to add more to its medal haul with the 4x400-meter relays, where Allyson Felix is favored to win a 16th world championship medal.

Other finals are in the women's 800, 5,000 and discus, and the men's high jump and 1,500.

