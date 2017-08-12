St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong watches his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong watches his solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

Sports

Grichuk, DeJong homer to lead Cardinals past Braves

By STEVE OVERBEY Associated Press

August 12, 2017 7:18 PM

ST. LOUIS

Randal Grichuk and Paul DeJong homered and the St. Louis Cardinals stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Carlos Martinez (9-9) tossed six solid innings and also drove in a run for the Cardinals, who moved within 1/2 game of the first-place Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Brandon Phillips homered for Atlanta, which lost its fifth in a row.

The eight-game run is the longest for St. Louis since the Cardinals won eight in a row April 28-May 5, 2015.

Grichuk hit his 15th homer of the season in the second to tie the game 2-all. He also added a double in a three-run outburst in the fifth.

DeJong led off the seventh with his team-high 17th home run.

