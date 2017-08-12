49ers’ Solomon Thomas battles Chiefs, butterflies in NFL debut

0:57 What to eat at Modesto's new Squeeze In Pause

1:27 Modesto tenants squeezed as rents soar

0:36 Watching tree shakers harvest almonds in Northern California is awesome

1:24 Attempted carjackings and shootings in south Modesto

0:30 Checking In With Tenant At Condemned Building

1:36 Watch man rob Bottle-n-Cork liquor store in Modesto

0:42 By the numbers: Rising rents in Modesto

2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence

1:45 Defense attorney claims tire blowout may have caused crash, not DUI, social media