New coach of WNBA's Seattle Storm sees playoffs on horizon

FILE - In this July 12, 2017, file photo, Seattle Storm head coach Jenny Boucek gestures during a WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun, in Seattle. The Seattle Storm have fired Jenny Boucek and promoted assistant Gary Kloppenburg to interim head coach for the remainder of the season.The team announced the moves Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. The Storm

10-16) have lost four straight games and are fighting to make the playoffs.