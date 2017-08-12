Twitter screen shot
Detroit Red Wings condemn use of logo by white nationalists at rally

By Matt Bonesteel The Washington Post

August 12, 2017 11:44 AM

Things have gotten truly ugly in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists are clashing with counter-protesters and police ahead of a rally that was scheduled to begin at noon Saturday. Among the white-power supporters is an anti-immigrant group called the Detroit Right Wings, which has co-opted a pretty familiar-looking logo.

In response, the NHL's Detroit Red Wings issued a statement Saturday condemning the bastardized use of their logo in such a hateful way and threatened legal action.

The Detroit Right Wings are part of the Identitarian movement, which began in Europe but has spread across the Atlantic Ocean in recent years. As of Saturday afternoon, the group was using the altered Red Wings logo as its Twitter avatar.

