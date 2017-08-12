1st-place Red Sox put 2B Pedroia back on DL with knee woes

FILE - In this July 18, 2017, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia bats during the team's baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston. Pedroia could be headed to the disabled list for the third time this season. Pedroia went 0 for 4 as a designated hitter Wednesday, Aug. 9, at Tampa Bay in his first game since July 28. Pedroia's left knee was too inflamed for him to play Friday night for the AL East leaders at Yankee Stadium, and Red Sox manager John Farrell said a return to the DL was possible. Charles Krupa, File AP Photo