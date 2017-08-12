Sports

MotoGP champion Marquez takes pole position for Austrian GP

The Associated Press

August 12, 2017 7:02 AM

SPIELBERG, Austria

Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez took pole position for the Austrian GP on Saturday, sharing the front row with Ducati riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.

Honda rider Marquez, who was unhurt when he slid off his bike in the final practice session earlier Saturday, timed 1 minute, 23.235 seconds in his fastest lap on the 4.318-kilometer (2.683-mile) Red Bull Ring for his 70th career pole. Dovizioso and Lorenzo trailed by 0.144 and 0.386 seconds, respectively.

Six-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi on Yamaha posted the seventh fastest time, while last year's winner, Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone, was 10th.

With eight races to go, Marquez leads the overall standings with 154 points, ahead of Yamaha's Maverick Vinales with 140 and Dovizioso with 133.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener 1:51

Two hard hitters - one a surprise, the other not so much - get to unload in 49ers' preseason opener
Giants fans have message for Dodgers 1:31

Giants fans have message for Dodgers
Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 2:01

Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend

View More Video