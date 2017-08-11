Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws to the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Cole Hamels throws to the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo
Sports

Rangers beat Astros 6-4 after Hamels' 7 scoreless innings

By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

August 11, 2017 8:40 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas

Cole Hamels pitched seven scoreless innings, Elvis Andrus scored each time after his three hits and the Texas Rangers beat the Houston Astros 6-4 Friday night, the fourth straight loss for the team with the AL's best record.

Hamels (7-1) limited the Astros to three singles only six days after the lefty's complete game against Minnesota. Two of those were infield hits, including Jose Altuve's comebacker that ricocheted off his left knee and into foul territory in the fourth.

Houston (71-44) has lost 10 of 13, but still has a six-game lead over Boston for the American League's top mark. Two-time defending AL West champion Texas is still 15 1/2 games back and is fourth in the division.

Alex Claudio got major league batting leader Jose Altuve to look at strike three with runners on first and second for the final out.

