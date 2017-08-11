A screen directs fans to take cover under the concourse as a storm approaches and a tarp covers the field during a rain delay of a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Washington Nationals, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Washington.
Sports

Giants-Nationals game postponed after lengthy rain delay

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Sports Writer

August 11, 2017 7:00 PM

WASHINGTON

After a rain delay of almost three hours, the series opener between the San Francisco Giants and Washington Nationals on Friday night has been postponed.

The Nationals finally announced the rainout about a half-hour after San Francisco players and staff members were told the game was off. The public address announcer told fans remaining at Nationals Park a few minutes later.

No makeup date has been announced. This is the Giants' final trip to Washington this season.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said he would push his starters back a day, depending on when the game was to be played. Under that plan, Chris Stratton would pitch for San Francisco on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if the Nationals would push Edwin Jackson back.

