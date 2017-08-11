Sports

Michigan's Perry reinstated to football team

The Associated Press

August 11, 2017 5:32 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Michigan says wide receiver Grant Perry has been reinstated to full participation with the football team.

Perry pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer and misdemeanor assault and battery in connection with an October confrontation outside an East Lansing bar.

Athletic director Warde Manuel said in a statement Friday that the university and athletic department have closely followed Perry's legal situation and he "has met every institutional expectation."

Perry was suspended from the team and according to Manuel was "only recently allowed to participate in summer conditioning prior to the start of fall camp." Manuel says the athletic department conducted a review following the end of the legal process and determined that Perry would be reinstated.

