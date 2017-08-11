Liverpool say Coutinho staying amid interest from Barcelona

FILE - In this Saturday, July 22, 2017 file photo, Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates after scoring a goal during the final match against Leicester City FC at the Premier League Asia Trophy soccer tournament in Hong Kong. Liverpool’s American owners say Philippe Coutinho will not be sold in this transfer window, amid interest in the Brazil playmaker from Barcelona. In a short statement on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, Fenway Sports Group say Liverpool’s “definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered.” Kin Cheung, file AP Photo