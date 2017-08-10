Sports

Key hole at the PGA Championship

The Associated Press

August 10, 2017 5:37 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C.

A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the PGA Championship:

HOLE: 18.

YARDAGE: 494.

PAR: 4.

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.436

RANK: 3.

KEY FACT: The last of Quail Hollow's three-hole finishing sequence, known as the "Green Mile," gave plenty of players trouble, with 60 of them making bogey or worse. There were just eight birdies, two of them from co-leaders Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner. John Daly came to the 18th at even par before a triple bogey that prompted him to leave the course frustrated.

