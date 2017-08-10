Kings’ Randolph arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of marijuana possession with intent to sell

Newly signed Sacramento Kings power forward Zach Randolph was arrested late Wednesday on suspicion of possessing marijuana with intent to sell, a felony, according to ABC-7 in Los Angeles.

Randolph was arrested at 11 p.m. following an incident at 1590 E. 114th St., according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department report. He was booked into Los Angeles County jail at 4:23 a.m. Thursday and his bail was set at $20,000.

Zach Randolph Arrested for Weed In L.A., Crowd Turns Hostile https://t.co/79h3dOoLsQ — TMZ (@TMZ) August 10, 2017

According to the Los Angeles Times, five police vehicles and one sheriff’s vehicle were vandalized with smashed windows and slashed tires, said LAPD Officer Liliana Preciado, a department spokeswoman. No officers were injured. Police also recovered two guns, impounded two vehicles and impounded narcotics during the clash, she said. Also arrested was Stanley Walton, 43, on suspicion of carrying a gun as an ex-convict, the newspaper reported.

Last month, Randolph agreed to a two-year deal with the Kings worth $24 million.

Randolph, 36, averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds last season for the Memphis Grizzlies. He was the 19th overall pick in the 2001 NBA draft by Portland, where he spent his first six seasons. He’s also played for New York and the Los Angeles Clippers. He played for the Grizzlies the last eight seasons, and was an All-Star in 2010 and 2013.

