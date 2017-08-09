A member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew removes a cat that had run onto the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in St. Louis.
A member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew removes a cat that had run onto the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson AP Photo
A member of the Busch Stadium grounds crew removes a cat that had run onto the field during the sixth inning of a baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson AP Photo

Sports

Rally Cat: Feline on field sets up Cardinals' grand slam

The Associated Press

August 09, 2017 8:46 PM

ST. LOUIS

The Cardinals have a friendly feline to thank for their rally against the Royals.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth on Tuesday night, the game was delayed for a couple minutes when a small, feisty cat sprinted onto the field at Busch Stadium.

On the first pitch after play resumed, Yadier Molina hit a grand slam off Peter Moylan to give the Cardinals an 8-5 lead. The cat was instantly dubbed #RallyCat on Twitter, and St. Louis went on to win.

The cat emerged from near the visitors' dugout on the third-base side and blitzed into the outfield, the fur on its tail standing on end. Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain stood, smiling, with a hand on his hip as the cat sprinted past him.

Lucas Hackmann, a member of the Cardinals' grounds crew, ran out to grab the stray and flinched several times as the animal tried to bite or scratch him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Giants fans have message for Dodgers

Giants fans have message for Dodgers 1:31

Giants fans have message for Dodgers
Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 2:01

Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend
Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State 2:25

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State

View More Video