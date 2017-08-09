Power play: Indians acquire outfielder Jay Bruce from Mets

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, New York Mets' Jay Bruce watches his solo home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Chris Rusin during a baseball game in Denver. A person familiar with the deal says the Cleveland Indians have agreed to acquire outfielder Bruce from the Mets. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday, Aug. 9, because the trade had not been announced. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo