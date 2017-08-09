Baseball Capsules

Madison Bumgarner allowed four hits over seven innings to win for the second time since returning from a dirt bike accident, helping the San Francisco Giants defeat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 Wednesday and complete a winning homestand for only the second time this season.
Bumgarner (2-5) struck out seven, walked one and gave up five hits — including a third-inning home run by Albert Almora Jr. Hunter Strickland pitched a one-hit eighth and Sam Dyson completed the six-hitter with a perfect ninth for his eighth save.
San Francisco won two of three against the NL Central-leading Cubs and has won consecutive home series for the first time since May.
Joe Panik hit an RBI single in the second, Jarrett Parker had a tiebreaking single in the seventh against Brian Duensing (0-1) and Hunter Pence hit an opposite-field homer to right-center in the eighth against Pedro Strop.
CARDINALS 8, ROYALS 5
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina hit a grand slam one pitch after a cat ran onto the field in the sixth inning, helping the Cardinals rally to beat the Royals.
The Cardinals loaded the bases off Royals relievers Brandon Maurer and Peter Moylan. Molina was at the plate, with two outs, when the cat came onto the field and ran toward the center field wall.
On the next pitch, Molina drilled his 14th homer of the season into the left field seats for his fifth career slam.
Melky Cabrera hit his 15th home run, a two-run shot, that had given the Royals a 5-4 lead in the fifth.
MARINERS 6, ATHLETICS 3
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice, Kyle Seager also went deep off Jharel Cotton (5-9) and Seattle completed a two-game sweep.
Emilion Pagan (1-2) pitched one-hit ball over 2 2/3 innings for his first big league win, and Edwin Diaz retired three batters for his 25th save.
Khris Davis hit his 31st home run and Matt Joyce also homered for the A's, one day after returning to the lineup following a two-game suspension for using an anti-gay slur.
ANGELS 5, ORIOLES 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — After 10 seasons in the minors and playing in his first major league game, Cesar Puello singled in the go-ahead run and C.J. Cron added a two-run homer
Troy Scribner (2-0), making his second big league start, allowed one run and two hits in five innings.
Kevin Gausman (8-8) gave up four runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.
RANGERS 5, METS 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Perez (6-10) allowed three hits over eight innings, Joey Gallo hit his 32nd home run and Texas gained a two-game split.
Texas took a 3-0 lead in the first against Rafael Montero (1-8) when the pitcher balked with Shin-Soo Choo taking a sizable and distracting lead off of third, and Gallo hit a two-run drive into the upper deck in right, his 11th home run since the All-Star break
ROCKIES 3, INDIANS 2
CLEVELAND (AP) — Charlie Blackmon homered against Zach McAllister (1-2) n the 12th inning, atoning for getting doubled up at first base on a foul ball inh the eighth..
Colorado tied the score in the ninth when Carlos Gonzalez singled with one out and came home on Jonathan Lucroy's double off Cody Allen, who blew a save for the third time in 22 chances.
Carlos Estevez (5-0) pitched two hitless innings and Tyler Chatwood threw a perfect 12th for his second big league save.
NATIONALS 10, MARLINS 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ryan Zimmerman had four run-scoring hits, including two solo home runs, drove in five runs and became the franchise's all-time RBI leader as the Nationals defeated the Marlins.
Gio Gonzalez (10-5) allowed one run over seven innings after nearly tossing a no-hitter against the Marlins in his previous start. In between, he missed a turn to be with his wife for the birth of their second child.
Bryce Harper had two hits and two RBIs for Washington while Howie Kendrick added three hits, including two doubles, and drove in three runs.
Major League home run leader Giancarlo Stanton went hitless for Miami after homering twice this series.
REDS 8, PADRES 3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto extended his longest hitting streak of the season to 14 games, Stuart Turner hit his first major league homer, and the Reds beat the Padres.
Votto had a double and a single off left-hander Travis Wood (2-4), who made his third start since San Diego acquired him in a trade with Kansas City. Turner and Eugenio Suarez each had a two-run homer, and Jose Peraza singled with the bases loaded off Wood, who lasted five innings.
Votto's career high is a 17-game hitting streak last season. He's batting .477 with four homers during the current one.
Asher Wojciechowski (3-1) won his second straight start despite allowing a solo homer by Manuel Margot and a two-run shot by Wil Myers. He gave up seven hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings.
TIGERS 10, PIRATES 0
DETROIT (AP) — Justin Verlander allowed one hit over eight innings and the Tigers beat the Pirates.
Josh Bell ended Verlander's attempt at a third career no-hitter in the sixth inning with a grounder off the glove of a diving Nicholas Castellanos at third base.
Ian Kinsler homered, scored four times and drove in four runs and Castellanos had five RBIs. The Tigers lost the first two games of the home-and-home series in Pittsburgh. The series concludes Thursday afternoon.
Verlander (8-7) won for the third straight start, allowing three walks while striking out six. He has allowed two runs in 21 innings in wins over the Astros, Orioles and Pirates.
He received a standing ovation at the end of the sixth, and a longer one after retiring the side in the eighth. Still the subject of constant trade rumors, he tipped his cap to the fans after the eighth.
Ivan Nova (10-9) allowed six runs, 10 hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.
PHILLIES 3, BRAVES 2
ATLANTA (AP) — Odubel Herrera continued to feast on Atlanta pitching by driving in a run with two triples in the Phillies' 3-2 victory that completed their third series sweep of the Braves this season.
Jerad Eickhoff (3-7) allowed two runs on nine hits in 6 2/3 innings.
The Phillies (42-69) swept the two-game series to improve to 11-2 against the Braves this season. They swept a four-game series against Atlanta on July 28-31 and a three-game series on April 21-23 — each in Philadelphia.
Herrera lined a triple to right field in the first inning off left-hander Sean Newcomb (1-7).
TWINS 4, BREWERS 0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bartolo Colón pitched seven innings for his second consecutive win since joining the Twins, Brian Dozier added a home run, double and single and Minnesota beat the Brewers.
Colón (2-1) scattered five hits, struck out five and walked one in his sixth career start at Miller Park. Milwaukee failed to advance a batter past second.
The oldest active player in the majors, Colón made his 518th career start and fifth for the Twins. He was 2-8 with an 8.14 ERA in 13 starts for Atlanta before being released July 4. Three days later, the 44-year-old right-hander signed with Minnesota. He pitched the 37th complete game of his career in his last start and beat Texas 8-4.
Taylor Rogers retired the side in order in the eighth. Matt Belisle struck out the side in the ninth to seal Colón's 237th career victory.
YANKEES 11, BLUE JAYS 5
TORONTO (AP) — Todd Frazier homered and had three RBIs, Gary Sanchez and Didi Gregorius also went deep and the Yankees overcame a shaky start by Masahiro Tanaka to beat the Blue Jays.
Rookie Garrett Cooper had four hits for the Yankees, who had not scored in double figures since a 13-4 win at Houston on June 30. New York's 17 hits were one shy of its season high, set June 10 against Baltimore.
Gregorius hit his 18th homer in a third, a two-out drive off Nick Tepesch (0-2).
Chad Green (2-0) earned the win.
RED SOX 8, RAYS 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Eduardo Nunez chased Jake Odorizzi when he lined a single off the pitcher's foot, starting a five-run fifth inning for the Red Sox in a victory over the Tampa Bay Rays that extended Boston's winning streak to a season-high eight.
Struck on the right foot, Odorizzi was face down on the mound, his face extending onto the infield grass, for several seconds. He hobbled off with one arm wrapped around Rays manager Kevin Cash, the other around assistant athletic trainer Paul Harker. Tampa Bay said Odorizzi sustained a bruise and X-rays were negative.
Rick Porcello (6-14) won consecutive starts for the first time this year, allowing two runs and four hits in six innings.
WHITE SOX 7, ASTROS 1
CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson homered and drove in three runs, Miguel Gonzalez tossed eight strong innings and the White Sox beat the Astros, their second straight win over the team with the best record in the AL.
Leury Garcia and Yolmer Sanchez each had two-run singles as Chicago won consecutive games for just the second time since last month's All-Star break.
Gonzalez (6-10) allowed one run on five hits to record the 50th win of his career. He bounced back after getting shelled for seven runs on seven hits in 1 2/3 innings against Boston last Thursday.
