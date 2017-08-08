Minnesota Twins Brian Dozier celebrates with Byron Buxton, Jason Castro, and Max Kepler, his grand slam against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Sports

Dozier's slam among 5 Twins homers in 11-4 win over Brewers

By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

August 08, 2017 8:50 PM

MINNEAPOLIS

Brian Dozier hit his first career grand slam and Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario each homered twice, powering the Minnesota Twins past the Milwaukee Brewers 11-4 on Tuesday night for a two-game sweep.

Matt Garza (5-6) turned in his shortest and worst start of the season with eight hits and eight runs allowed in 3 1/3 innings for the Brewers, who fell to 4-11 in their last 15 road games. They entered the night 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Garza took a 4-2 lead into the fourth inning, when Rosario went deep with one out. The Twins then loaded the bases with a single and two walks before Dozier drove a first-pitch fastball to the flag pole behind right field for his 138th major league home run, including 21 this year. Dozier has only homered the opposite way seven times in his career.

