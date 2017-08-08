This Fresno State alumnus will help Oakland A’s find and operate new stadium

A Fresno State alumnus will help lead the Oakland A’s efforts to find and operate a new baseball stadium.
Clovis native Chris Giles, the former vice president of sales and strategy for the San Francisco 49ers, was named Oakland’s new chief operating officer in the midst of the A’s trying to identify a new stadium location.
Giles will oversee organization-wide strategy and the daily operations for the club’s revenue-generating functions, including sales, marketing, partnerships, public relations and community engagement.
Giles, according to his Linkedin page, has been the club’s strategic adviser since March.
Long before he started working the Oakland A’s, Clovis native Chris Giles graduated from Buchanan High in 2001 and earned his bachelor’s degree from Fresno State in 2004.
Giles earned his bachelor’s degree from Fresno State in 2004, then worked four years on Wall Street before earning a Master of Business Administration from Cal.
He became a candidate with the A’s based on his three years working with the 49ers and helping open Levi’s Stadium in 2014. He also oversaw sales and marketing efforts for Super Bowl LI, which was held at Levi’s Stadium.
According to the A’s, Giles “was instrumental in the opening of Levi’s Stadium.”
Giles initially came aboard with the 49ers as their director of business operations then spent his last year as the NFL team’s vice president of sales and strategy, where he managed a $190 million annual profit budget between the 49ers and Levi’s Stadium, his Linkedin page states.
Giles, who graduated from Buchanan High in 2001, returns to the pro sports industry after quitting his job with the 49ers back in November 2015 to pursue music full-time.
“The job was great in that it gave me the financial means to take some time off and focus on things that I find important,” Giles said in a Clovis Independent story that ran in February 2016. “I figured if I didn’t try to do the music thing now, there would probably never be another time.”
Giles record three songs, which are available on iTunes.
The A’s have been searching for a new stadium for years, with their efforts intensifying since last year when John Fisher took over as the club’s controlling owner.
The A’s have played at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum since 1968 after the club moved there from Kansas City. The Coliseum has been open since 1966.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the club has narrowed their focus on three locations with the lead area appearing to be a 13-acre site near downtown Oakland that’s currently a community college district’s headquarters.
