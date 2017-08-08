Denis Shapovalov of Canada celebrates after beating Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil during the first round of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 in Montreal.
Denis Shapovalov of Canada celebrates after beating Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil during the first round of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament, Tuesday Aug. 8, 2017 in Montreal. The Canadian Press via AP Paul Chiasson

Sports

Canadian Shapovalov advances to 2nd round of Rogers Cup

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 5:47 PM

MONTREAL

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Rogers Cup on Tuesday, rallying for a 4-6, 7-6(8), 6-4 victory against Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil.

On triple match point, Shapovalov fired a serve that handcuffed Dutra Silva. The 18-year-old dropped his racket and threw his arms in the air as the center court crowd at Uniprix Stadium erupted in cheers.

The 143rd-ranked Shapovalov got better as the match progressed, needing 2 hours, 26 minutes to eliminate the 64th-ranked Dutra Silva.

