Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017.
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini during the UEFA Super Cup final soccer match between Real Madrid and Manchester United at Philip II Arena in Skopje, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Boris Grdanoski AP Photo

Sports

Not a pretty picture: Fellaini faces mockery after Super Cup

The Associated Press

August 08, 2017 5:34 PM

SKOPJE, Macedonia

The scene was the Super Cup against Real Madrid, and it wasn't a pretty picture for Marouane Fellaini.

Still, the Manchester United star had something to laugh about following the 2-1 loss in Macedonia. An Associated Press photograph of Fellaini's distorted face beside the ball attracted plenty of attention in mainstream and social media.

Fellaini took to Twitter in good humor to joke about the battered image, posting the photo with the accompanying note: "Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Giants fans have message for Dodgers

Giants fans have message for Dodgers 1:31

Giants fans have message for Dodgers
Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 2:01

Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend
Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State 2:25

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State

View More Video