Giants fans have message for Dodgers

Fans of the San Francisco Giants, in the midst of perhaps their worst season ever since moving west in 1958, have some friendly advice for fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are riding high and on pace to set a National League record with 115 victories, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, at Vintage Faire Mall in Modesto, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Erik and Christine Zador discuss their upcoming trip to Hungary to compete in the FINA World Masters Swimming Championships and spread their father's ashes in Budapest, his birthplace. Ervin Zador helped lead Hungary to a water polo gold medal in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.
San Francisco 49ers training camp opens this week, and here's a look at 5 players fans should be watching, from experienced veteran centers and Sacramento area prospects to possible breakout players and more. 49ers insider Matt Barrows reports.
Preliminary work is beginning on a new soccer stadium, meant to be home to the Major League Soccer franchise Sacramento hopes to be awarded by December. These images show what the stadium is expected to look like.
Sisters Kerra and Karlee Bispo, who swam at Downey (Modesto, Calif.) High School and then in the NCAA, guided the Modesto Mavericks Swim Team in Saturday's Mid Valley Swim League Championships at Downey High, July 22, 2017. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Downey returned to the winner's circle at the 11th annual Modesto Junior College Passing Tournament on Saturday, July 8, 2017, defeating Sonora in the final, 18-14. The Knights have won two of the last three championships.
Heather Winfree used baseball cards to tell her husband with kidney disease, Steve Winfree, that she is a kidney donor match. She hopes their story will bring more awareness to living kidney donations.
Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco "El Muñeco" Delgado defeated Stockton's Richard "The Beast" Rigmaden via first-round knockout on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the Omega Products International outdoor arena in Sacramento, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco "El Muñeco" Delgado (2-0, 2 KOs) will take on Richard Rigmaden (0-1) on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the Omrga Products International outdoor arena in Sacramento. (jcortez@modbee.com)
Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco Delgado gets in a little road work on Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Turlock (Calif.) High School. Delgado (2-0) is training for a July 1 bout in Sacramento against Richard Rigmaden of Stockton.