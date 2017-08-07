Metallica members perform ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ before Giants-Cubs game

Monday was the 10-year anniversary of former Giants star Barry Bonds breaking the home run record in front of the home crowd. Bonds wasn’t the only star in attendance, however.

Fans in attendance were treated to a performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Metallica band members James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett as part of Metallica Night at AT&T Park. Both were playing customized San Francisco Giants guitars.

The band posted a video of its performance on Metallica’s Twitter page.

For the fifth year in a row, James & Kirk took to the field to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" during Metallica Night with the @SFGiants! pic.twitter.com/oljIBBfPD1 — Metallica (@Metallica) August 8, 2017

The band members also had a little fun of their own. Hetfield later came out on the field with the Giants’ ground crew and played air guitar on one of the large dirt rakes.

James Hetfield came out with the Giants grounds crew on Metallica night and played a little ̶a̶i̶r̶ , errr, rake guitar pic.twitter.com/6E72HcE8M4 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) August 8, 2017

The band is based in San Rafael, which is just across the bay from San Francisco. Metallica is the main headliner for Outside Lands music festival in Golden Gate Park on Saturday. Metallica also recorded an album, “S&M,” with the San Francisco Symphony in 1999.