Raiders’ Derek Carr hoping to run a little bit more and extend plays

There could be a chance Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will run a little bit more outside the pocket if the opportunity arises.
For the past three seasons, Carr stood in the pocket and on occasion would run – including last season’s flip in the air for a first down against the New Orleans Saints.
Or when he raced for 8 yards and a first down against the Chargers in San Diego.
Carr showed some of his speed during practice last week.
“I want to be able to put stress on people, not only from the pocket,” said Carr, who has rushed 101 times for 300 yards and no touchdowns in his NFL career. “Obviously, I’ve been able to do that for three years. … If I can break contain, if I can see, it makes it easier this year because the game’s slower. Every year the game gets slower. I know where the coverage is, I know what route beats that coverage and as soon as I see it, if it’s not there then I can make something happen with my feet.”
Don’t expect him to take on a defender for extra yardage, not after leaving the 2015 season-opener against the Cincinnati Bengals with an injury from a stiff-arm.
“The stiff arm needs to go away.” he said laughing. “We don’t need any more hand” injuries.
Raiders coaches may not want Carr to do too much running outside the pocket considering he suffered a season-ending injury (broken right fibula) on a sack by the Indianapolis Colts last season. The Raiders invested in Carr by signing him to a five-year, $125 million contract extension.
“I’m never going to do it too much, obviously,” Carr said.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments