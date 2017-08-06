Sports

Brown takes over Top Fuel points lead with win at Seattle

The Associated Press

August 06, 2017 8:25 PM

SEATTLE

Antron Brown raced to his fourth Top Fuel victory of the season Sunday at the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Pacific Raceways.

Brown beat Terry McMillen in the final round with a 3.776-second pass at 326.48 mph. It was his second win in three events and moved hime into the Top Fuel points lead.

"My team gave me a great car to allow me to go some rounds against tough competition," Brown said, "but this sets up some real interesting scenarios with only two races to go before the Countdown."

Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Drew Skillman (Pro Stock) also won their categories.

Hight beat Tommy Johnson Jr. in the final to pick up his second victory of the season after a 3.890-second pass at 328.62 mph.

In Pro Stock, Skillman beat Erica Enders in the final with a 6.604 at 209.33 for his third win of the season — all in the last four events.

