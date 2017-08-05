As a newborn, he needed surgery. Now say happy 4th birthday to Derek Carr’s son Dallas

It was a trying time for Derek and Heather Carr.
Their newborn son and first child checked in at a healthy 7 pounds, 10 ounces when he was born Aug. 5, 2013, at Clovis Community Hospital. But the joy quickly was accompanied by fear.
Dallas Carr had to be rushed to Valley Children’s Hospital, eventually undergoing emergency surgery for an intestinal complication.
He ended up having three surgeries, with his stay in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit extending to more than three weeks.
But young Dallas is now quite the handful, fully recovered.
On Saturday, the Carrs celebrated Dallas’ fourth birthday in the Bay Area.
Heather Carr, gladly playing the role of proud Mom, took to Instagram to share her thoughts.
“4 years ago today God blessed us with this amazing baby boy! He is our miracle and we are forever thankful that God healed him and picked us to be his parents! What a kind, loving, smart and amazing boy he is!! We love you Dallas thank you for giving us such joy! #Happy4thBirthday #alwaysbemybaby,” she said.
Derek Carr’s mother, Sheryl, echoed Heather’s thoughts.
“4 years ago Papa and I were blessed with a beautiful, kind and loving grandson named Dallas! everytime we look at you we THANK GOD for the amazing miracle you are! We love you and pray many blessings on our sweet grandson!” she said.
The Carrs have never forgotten the heroes at Valley Children’s. They remain huge supporters, often visiting patients there and helping promote the hospital’s ongoing and new initiatives.
“It’s family,” Derek Carr said earlier this year, “and I don’t just give up on family.”
