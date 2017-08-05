A catch is cool, but Fresno State receivers also reminded to bring it when they block

Fresno State went through another three-hour practice Saturday, its second in as many days. That meant there were a lot of team periods, a lot of reps.
By the end of the deal, one moment stood out. It was, of all things, a block. It was made by, of all people, a wideout.
Jamire Jordan made two stellar catches during the practice, but it was his block in the first team period that set up a touchdown, with Da’Mari Scott turning what might have been a 10-yard play into a 60-yarder that ended in the end zone.
“That was a TD block right there,” receivers coach Kirby Moore said. “We talked about that in the meeting. You never know, especially when a guy cuts back or makes a play, any time you have somebody running at you, you have to try to find work, block the next guy.
“If it’s a run play, that running back, if he’s running right he could bounce it back left and our block could be the one that gets him in the end zone.”
I don’t have any concerns, I don’t worry, I don’t project. It’s so early. Obviously, there’s going to be live bullets coming here soon, but right now it’s early. Let’s see everybody play to their peak and let’s see how they progress. Their potential is really going to be up to them.
Fresno State coordinator Orlondo Steinauer on his defensive unit
That part of the repertoire for the receivers has slipped since 2013, when Isaiah Burse, Josh Harper, Davante Adams and Aaron Peck would routinely lay out defensive backs to extend plays.
Maybe the message was lost in transition. For seniors Delvon Hardaway and Scott and fourth-year juniors Jordan and KeeSean Johnson, Moore is the fourth position coach they have had in the past four years.
But the former Boise State receiver is cultivating the mindset, and tenacity.
“You have to want to do it, because you have to bring the block to them,” Moore said. “We can’t be catching blocks, where defenders are driving us back and we’re making the running lanes not as wide for the backs or if we’re catching a perimeter screen.
“I do think it’s an attitude. You have to bring it. You have to have your pads down. You have to have your hands inside, tight elbows, and you have to keep your feet alive.”
Jordan followed through on that play, substance to go with some flash. He also made a nice play reeling in a deep ball and won a jump ball over corner Matt Boateng, coming back and going up high to make a play on an under-thrown pass.
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
Fresno State 2017 schedule
Home games at Bulldog Stadium; additional kickoff times to be announced
Sept. 2 vs. Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Alabama, 12:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sept. 16 at Washington, 6:30 p.m. (Pac-12)
Sept. 30 vs. Nevada, 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 at San Jose State
Oct. 14 vs. New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 at San Diego State. 7:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Oct. 28 vs. UNLV, 7 p.m.
Nov. 4 vs. Brigham Young (ESPN networks)
Nov. 11 at Hawaii. 8 p.m.
Nov. 18 at Wyoming, 11 or 11:30 a.m.
Nov. 25 vs. Boise State, 12:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Other key dates
Sunday: First day in full pads
Tuesday: Scrimmage 1
Saturday, Aug. 12: Scrimmage 2
Saturday, Aug. 19: Scrimmage 3/Fan Appreciation Day (open to public)
Tuesday, Aug. 22: Classes start
Comments