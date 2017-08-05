Sports

Sapong leads Union in 3-1 win over FC Dallas

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 6:58 PM

CHESTER, Pa.

C.J. Sapong started and finished the scoring for Philadelphia in a 3-1 win Saturday night, giving the Union its first-ever win over FC Dallas while aiding the team's playoff chances.

The Union came in 0-5-4 against Dallas, which had league-low two defeats away from home.

Sapong scored in the 17th minute on an assist from Haris Medunjanin and Ilsinho, who then scored unassisted just 5 minutes later for the Union (8-5-10). Sapong scored at the 68th minute on another assist from Ilsinho.

FC Dallas (9-8-4) saw the first-ever MLS use of video review overturn Maxi Urruti's potential goal in the 79th minute. Michael Barrios scored for Dallas in the second minute of stoppage time to register Dallas' only goal in its last two contests.

