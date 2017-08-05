Linval Joseph's agency announces new contract with Vikings

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings nosse tackle Linval Joseph 98) reacts during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the New York Giants in Minneapolis. The Vikings have locked up another core piece of their defense, agreeing to a contract extension with Joseph. Joseph's agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced the deal Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. NFL Media reported it's a four-year extension worth as much as $50 million with $31.5 million in guaranteed money.