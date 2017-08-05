Joey Logano poses after qualifying on the pole for the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Sports

Logano wins 3rd straight Xfinity pole at Watkins Glen

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 10:10 AM

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y.

Joey Logano has won the pole for the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International.

Logano turned a lap at 124.185 mph to edge Kyle Busch (124.019 mph) for the top spot in the Zippo 200 on Saturday. It's his third straight pole in this race, one he is trying to win a third straight time. Logano set the track qualifying record last year at 124.552 mph.

Cup regulars dominated, with Kyle Larson, Paul Menard and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five. Completing the top 10 are Erik Jones, Justin Allgaier, Daniel Hemric, Cole Custer and Kevin Harvick.

Logano is looking to become the first driver in series history to win three consecutive races from the pole at Watkins Glen International.

