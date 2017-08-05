Brazilian soccer star Neymar walks away with the chairman of Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al-Khelaifi, left, following a press conference in Paris Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Neymar arrived in Paris on Friday the day after he became the most expensive player in soccer history when completing his blockbuster transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for 222 million euros
Sports

Neymar to miss PSG league opener because of paperwork issues

The Associated Press

August 05, 2017 4:01 AM

PARIS

Paris Saint-Germain's new star player won't make his debut with the French league side against Amiens on Saturday because of paperwork issues.

PSG confirmed Neymar would not play in the club's season opener against newly-promoted Amiens after reports in French media said the French football league did not receive the player's international transfer certificate before Friday's night deadline.

PSG said Neymar would have been included in the squad if the document had been submitted in time. The former Barcelona star had said he was ready to play during his first press conference in Paris.

Neymar will, however, be at the Parc des Princes for his official presentation to fans ahead of the game.

The 25-year-old Brazil international is now expected to make his debut on Aug. 13 against Guingamp.

