Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws to the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning of a baseball game in Baltimore, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Patrick Semansky AP Photo

Sports

Upton slam, Verlander's arm carry Tigers past Orioles 5-2

By DAVID GINSBURG AP Sports Writer

August 04, 2017 7:17 PM

BALTIMORE

Justin Upton hit a grand slam in the eighth inning to back a strong pitching performance by Justin Verlander, and the surprising Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Jim Adduci also homered for the Tigers, who have won six of seven despite unloading three stars before the non-waiver trade deadline. Detroit's four-game winning streak matches a season high.

Verlander (7-7) struck out 10 and gave up two runs and six hits over seven innings. He's 10-5 lifetime against Baltimore, including 8-1 at Camden Yards.

Tim Beckham went 4 for 4 with a home run and Manny Machado also went deep for the Orioles, who have lost two in a row to Detroit following a five-game winning streak.

Trailing 2-1 after being limited to three hits by Orioles starter Kevin Gausman, the Tigers rallied against Mychal Givens (7-1) in the eighth. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases for Upton, who sent the first pitch deep into the left-field seats. It was his third slam of the season and seventh of his career.

Givens had allowed only two runs in his previous 26 appearances, and Baltimore was 43-4 when leading after seven innings.

