Sports

Titans' top draft pick to miss at least week with hamstring

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 5:27 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Titans rookie wide receiver Corey Davis will miss at least a week after hurting his hamstring in training camp, and coach Mike Mularkey says the No. 5 overall pick will be week to week with the injury.

Mularkey updated Davis' condition on 104.5 The Zone WGFX-FM on Friday before a night practice at a high school.

Davis had an MRI after hurting his hamstring during a 1-on-1 drill Thursday. He was the first wide receiver drafted in April out of Western Michigan, and Davis has been working with veteran receiver Rishard Matthews on the first-team offense.

The injury will keep Davis out of the Titans' preseason opener Aug. 12 at the New York Jets.

The rookie was at practice Friday night signing autographs for fans, walking gingerly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend

Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend 2:01

Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend
Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State 2:25

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 2:52

5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017

View More Video