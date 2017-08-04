AP Source: Bills' Glenn expected back at practice next week

Cordy Glenn's sore left foot checked out fine and the Buffalo Bills starting left tackle is expected to resume practicing next week, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity on Friday because the Bills have not disclosed that information after Glenn missed his second straight day of practice. Without disclosing the nature of the injury, coach Sean McDermott referred to Glenn's injury as "general foot soreness," and said it was too early to determine whether surgery would be required.
McDermott also revealed Glenn traveled to have his injury evaluated by foot specialist Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday.
McDermott had expressed concern on Thursday over an injury that has nagged the Bills' top-paid offensive lineman all offseason.
"It is concerning, because it's gone on so long," he said.
Glenn did not speak to reporters after practice.
It's unclear how the injury developed. Glenn was held out of the team's spring practices before being cleared for the start of training camp. He practiced on a limited basis during the team's first six sessions before being held out on Thursday.
Glenn has been a starter since his rookie season in 2012, and last year became one of the league's top-paid tackles after signing a five-year, $65 million contract extension.
The Bills lack depth behind Glenn especially with backup Seantrel Henderson to miss the first five games of the season to complete serving a 10-game suspension issued last year for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. That leaves third-year player Michael Ola and rookie third-round draft pick Dion Dawkins competing for the primary backup spot.
Center Eric Wood said he's not overly concerned by Glenn's absence.
"We know what Cordy can do when he's healthy," Wood said. "At this point, it's on other guys stepping up and getting an opportunity. And hopefully he gets back and we have added experienced depth."
The Bills took a brief break from their training camp facility in suburban Rochester, New York, by holding a practice at their home stadium in Orchard Park. Severe thunderstorms delayed the start of the evening practice, and the Bills eventually cut the session about 30 minutes short with more storms in the forecast.
The weather also affected the fan turnout. Of the 22,000 free tickets distributed by the team, only about 1,000 fans braved the weather.
Aware the storms were coming, McDermott went ahead with plans to practice outdoors to see how his team adapts to unforeseen circumstances. McDermott is a first-time head coach, who brought in a new staff in taking over after Rex Ryan was fired in the final week of last season.
"I'm sure this won't be the only time we go through something like this during the season, so this is a good dry run for us," he said.
The Bills open their preseason schedule hosting Minnesota on Thursday.
NOTES: Starting DE Shaq Lawson did not finish practice because of what he called a minor groin strain. ... Starting S Micah Hyde missed his second consecutive practice with a hip injury. ... The Bills are off on Saturday before returning to training camp on Sunday.
