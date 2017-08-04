Gigi Fernandez improves New York Empire in coaching debut

FILE - In this July 10, 2010, file photo, tennis player Gigi Fernandez, of Puerto Rico, speaks during a news conference prior to being inducted with doubles partner Natasha Zvereva into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I. Fernandez's prediction of taking the New York Empire to the World TeamTennis finals in her coaching debut nearly came true. The Empire lost a supertiebreaker in their last match of the season, just missing a spot in the WTT finals. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo