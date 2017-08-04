Ailing knee knocks defending champ Wawrinka out of US Open

FILE - In this July 3, 2017, file photo, Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka ices his knee during a break in his men's singles match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev, on the opening day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London. Defending champion Stan Wawrinka has pulled out of the U.S. Open with an injured knee. Wawrinka announced Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, he would sit out the rest of 2017 because of the knee. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo