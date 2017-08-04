FILE - In this March 30, 2016, file photo, Tony Granato speaks at a press conference where he was introduced as the new head coach for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, in Madison, Wisc. A person familiar with the decision says Tony Granato will coach the United States men’s hockey team at the 2018 Olympics. The person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the coaching staff has not been announced.
Sports

AP source: Tony Granato to coach US men's hockey at Olympics

By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer

August 04, 2017 6:57 AM

A person familiar with the decision says Tony Granato will coach the U.S. men's hockey team at the 2018 Olympics, the first Winter Games without NHL players since 1994. Chris Chelios and Scott Young will be among his assistants.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the coaching staff has not been announced. USA Hockey is to announce its coaches and general manager at a news conference Friday in Plymouth, Michigan.

Granato coaches the University of Wisconsin and was an assistant under Dan Bylsma at the 2014 Olympics. The former NHL forward coached the Colorado Avalanche for parts of three seasons and has been an assistant with Colorado, Pittsburgh and Detroit.

ESPN and TSN first reported that Granato will be the U.S. coach.

