AP source: Tony Granato to coach US men's hockey at Olympics

FILE - In this March 30, 2016, file photo, Tony Granato speaks at a press conference where he was introduced as the new head coach for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, in Madison, Wisc. A person familiar with the decision says Tony Granato will coach the United States men’s hockey team at the 2018 Olympics. The person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the coaching staff has not been announced. Wisconsin State Journal, Amber Arnold, File AP Photo