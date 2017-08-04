Alabama gives hoops coach Avery Johnson 2-year extension

FILE - In this March 10, 2017, file photo, Alabama head coach Avery Johnson yells to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina at the Southeastern Conference tournament, in Nashville, Tenn. Alabama basketball coach Avery Johnson has received a two-year contract extension through 2023. The board of trustees' compensation committee approved the extension on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Johnson will receive $2.9 million annually under the six-year deal. Wade Payne, File AP Photo