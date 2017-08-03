Sports

Aussie skipper Price unbeaten in youth match racing regatta

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 8:23 PM

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.

Harry Price of Australia beat his closest rival, George Anyon of New Zealand, and remained undefeated to take sole possession of the lead of the Youth Match Racing World Championship at the Balboa Yacht Club on Thursday.

Price, ranked No. 6 in the world, improved to 15-0 atop the 12-boat fleet.

The second round robin continues Friday, with the top four teams advancing to the best-of-5 semifinals. The best-of-5 finals are Saturday.

Price and Anyon were both 10-0 when they met at the end of round robin one. Price won by five lengths.

Anyon also lost to Matt Whitfield of Britain but is second at 13-2. Ettore Botticini of Italy lost an important match to Greiner Hobbs of Tampa, Florida. The two skippers are tied for third at 10-5.

