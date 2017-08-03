Sports

Houston's O'Brien says injury to WR Fuller not season-ending

The Associated Press

August 03, 2017 5:35 PM

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va.

Houston coach Bill O'Brien says receiver Will Fuller's collarbone injury is not season-ending.

O'Brien addressed Fuller's injury on Thursday, a day after the second-year player suffered the broken collarbone which will require surgery.

He says: "Will will be back. It's not a season-ending injury. He'll be back in Houston rehabbing. He'll be back as soon as he can."

The Texans were hoping for a big season from the speedy Fuller after the 21st pick of the 2016 draft had 47 receptions for 635 yards as a rookie last season.

Now they'll look for some of the other young receivers to fill in and play opposite star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

O'Brien says: "Any time you lose a starter, it's not great. But at the same time, it's the NFL. Injuries happen and you move forward."

  Comments  

