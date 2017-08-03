More Videos

2:01 Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend

2:25 Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State

2:52 5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017

0:49 Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like

2:05 Bispo sisters guide Mavericks at MVSL championships

1:25 Modesto boxer scraps game plan, decides to go with Plan B

2:03 Highlights from MJC Passing Tournament

2:08 Man with kidney disease receives surprise from his wife on a baseball card

3:04 This 4-foot-9 gold medalist tried out for the Harlem Globetrotters

1:41 Turlock's Delgado trades places on canvas with Rigmaden

0:14 Madison Bumgarner gets a huge ovation as he comes off the mound in the fourth inning