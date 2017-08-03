Ervin Zador's children talk about trip to Hungary to honor the water polo legend

Erik and Christine Zador discuss their upcoming trip to Hungary to compete in the FINA World Masters Swimming Championships and spread their father's ashes in Budapest, his birthplace. Ervin Zador helped lead Hungary to a water polo gold medal in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.
Sisters Kerra and Karlee Bispo, who swam at Downey (Modesto, Calif.) High School and then in the NCAA, guided the Modesto Mavericks Swim Team in Saturday's Mid Valley Swim League Championships at Downey High, July 22, 2017. (jcortez@modbee.com)

Turlock light heavyweight boxer Marco "El Muñeco" Delgado defeated Stockton's Richard "The Beast" Rigmaden via first-round knockout on Saturday, July 1, 2017, at the Omega Products International outdoor arena in Sacramento, Calif. (jcortez@modbee.com)