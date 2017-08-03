Derek Carr has message for Fresno State fans about his jersey retirement

Former Fresno State star Derek Carr is “pumped” to have his No. 4 Bulldogs jersey retired next to older brother David’s No. 8.
The Oakland Raiders quarterback will get to see that Sept. 2 during halftime of the Bulldogs’ season-opener against Incarnate Word at Bulldog Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Carr had time Wednesday – an off-day for the Raiders at training camp – to issue a 48-second video on Instagram showing his appreciation.
Carr said he used to walk down the ramp at Bulldog Stadium and made it a goal to have his number retired next to his brother.
“This is a dream come true,” he said. “This is something I will remember forever.”
