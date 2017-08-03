Derek Carr greets his fans via Instagram @derekcarrqb saying, "When my business manager told me this was happening it was cooler than anything I dreamed of. It was perfect! Can't wait to spend that night with all of the RedWave! #GoDogs." Derek Carr
Derek Carr has message for Fresno State fans about his jersey retirement

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

August 03, 2017 12:52 PM

Former Fresno State star Derek Carr is “pumped” to have his No. 4 Bulldogs jersey retired next to older brother David’s No. 8.

The Oakland Raiders quarterback will get to see that Sept. 2 during halftime of the Bulldogs’ season-opener against Incarnate Word at Bulldog Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Carr had time Wednesday – an off-day for the Raiders at training camp – to issue a 48-second video on Instagram showing his appreciation.

Carr said he used to walk down the ramp at Bulldog Stadium and made it a goal to have his number retired next to his brother.

“This is a dream come true,” he said. “This is something I will remember forever.”

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

