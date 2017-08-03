Ten years ago, Barry Bonds became king

Ten years ago, San Francisco Giants slugger Barry Bonds became the home run king in Major League Baseball, passing Hank Aaron on the all-time list with 756 career bombs.
Bonds would eventually jack 762 balls out of major league ball parks in his career, adding six more in 2007 after his record-setter. Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) are the only other major-leaguers to reach at least 700 career home runs.
Adding to a lifetime of highlights, Bonds accomplished the feat against Washington Nationals pitcher Mike Bacsik at 8:51 p.m. in the fifth inning on Aug. 7, 2007, on a Tuesday at his home field, AT&T park. The ball landed 435 feet from home plate in the center field bleachers.
The 43-year-old slugger soaked in the cheers at the waterfront stadium after the milestone homer. A 10-minute celebration followed the blast.
After his historic home run, Bonds received a surprising congratulatory message on the center field video scoreboard from Aaron: “Offering my best wishes to Barry and his family for this historic achievement.”
After the tribute, Bonds said to the crowd, “I’ve got to thank all of you, the fans of San Francisco, and my teammates.”
The shadow of suspicion that Bonds filled his body with performance-enhancing drugs to help his quest for the all-time home run record has tainted the hallowed mark in the minds of many baseball fans.
Bonds came to San Francisco following the 1992 season. His record-setting season was his last in the big leagues.
David Caraccio: 916-321-1125, @DavidCaraccio
