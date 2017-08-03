Look out for the new Usain! Will it be pronounced Wayde?

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2016, file photo, Jamaica's Usain Bolt, right, gestures towards Canada's Andre De Grasse after the finish of the men's 200-meter semifinal during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Hardly a week goes by without someone mentioning Usain Bolt and his playful finger wag toward the Canadian sprinter at the Olympics. It was a point of pride for Andre De Grasse _ the Jamaican great acknowledging his presence. Even more to the point: It was a potential sign of things to come. David J. Phillip, File AP Photo