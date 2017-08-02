Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy, right, is greeted by third base coach Steve Scarsone after hitting a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Moore during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in San Francisco.
Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy, right, is greeted by third base coach Steve Scarsone after hitting a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Moore during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in San Francisco. Eric Risberg AP Photo
Oakland Athletics' Ryon Healy, right, is greeted by third base coach Steve Scarsone after hitting a two-run home run off San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Matt Moore during the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, in San Francisco. Eric Risberg AP Photo

Sports

Healy's 20th HR, Gossett's start lift A's over Giants 6-1

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN Associated Press

August 02, 2017 10:14 PM

SAN FRANCISCO

Ryon Healy hit his 20th home run to end a monthlong power drought, rookie Daniel Gossett pitched seven impressive innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the San Francisco Giants 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Jed Lowrie doubled twice and scored, Matt Chapman added two hits and an RBI and Chad Pinder singled twice and made a sparkling defensive play in left field to help the A's win on the opener of their five-game road trip.

Gossett (3-6) pitched three-hit ball, allowing one run. He struck out five and walked two.

The teams split a pair of games at the Coliseum in Oakland earlier this week before making the 16-mile trip across the San Francisco Bay to AT&T Park.

Healy, starting at first base in place of All-Star Yonder Alonso because of the pitching matchup, had gone a career-high 24 games without homering before his two-out, two-run drive off Matt Moore (3-11).

Chapman's RBI double in the second got the A's off to an early lead.

Pinder provided support for Gossett when he chased down pinch-hitter Carlos Gomez's deep fly ball to left-center to end the fifth after San Francisco scored.

Moore allowed four runs over five innings and remained winless since June 20.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto has been diagnosed with a mild flexor strain in his right forearm and will be re-evaluated next week. Cueto had been on the disabled list because of a blister issue and pitched three innings of a rehab start Monday when his arm became sore. ... Closer Mark Melancon threw 15 pitches and retired three batters with Class-A San Jose in his second rehab appearance. Melancon, who allowed one hit and had one strikeout, has been sidelined with a right pronator strain.

Athletics: LF Khris Davis was held out of the starting lineup because of a minor hamstring injury that he's played with for a few days. Pinder started in Davis' absence.

UP NEXT

A's right-hander Kendall Graveman (2-2, 3.83 ERA) is scheduled to come off the disabled list to start while the Giants will go with Ty Blach (6-7, 4.38 ERA) in the series finale at AT&T Park on Thursday night.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State 2:25

Former Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson happy to be at Pittsburg State
5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017 2:52

5 most-interesting 49ers to watch in training camp 2017
Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like 0:49

Looking forward to a new soccer stadium, Sacramento? Here's what it will look like

View More Video