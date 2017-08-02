Olympic medalist De Grasse injures hamstring, out of worlds

FILE - In this July 16, 2017 file photo, Canadian De Grasse Andre celebrates after winning the men's 200-meter at the International Mohammed VI track and field meeting in Rabat, Morocco. Athletics Canada issued a statement late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 saying the 22-year-old sprinter hurt his hamstring in training on Monday and made the decision to pull out of the championships after a second medical examination on Wednesday. Abdeljalil Bounhar, File AP Photo